Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

