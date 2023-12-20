Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 3,818 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,157,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,740,000 after purchasing an additional 266,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

