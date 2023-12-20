Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $47.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

