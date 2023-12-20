Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

