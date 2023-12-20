Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after acquiring an additional 116,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,600,000 after acquiring an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,405,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,923,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

View Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.