CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.88. The stock had a trading volume of 455,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

