CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Triad Investment Management’s 9th Largest Position

Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. CDW accounts for 3.7% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CDW by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after buying an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,752,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,504,000 after buying an additional 464,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.51. The stock had a trading volume of 98,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,028. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $226.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.37. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

