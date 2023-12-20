Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 265,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 364,360 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.