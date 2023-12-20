Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 98,326 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.