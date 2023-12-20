Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 179,072 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 179,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,408,000. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,217,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 26,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

