Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,623 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

