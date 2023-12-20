Centre Asset Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

