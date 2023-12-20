Centre Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,454 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

