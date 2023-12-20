Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $10.08 Million in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,575 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,000. F5 makes up approximately 2.5% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of F5 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.04. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

