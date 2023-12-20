Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for approximately 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter worth $453,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 26.1% in the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6 %

Ingredion stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.