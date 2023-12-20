Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.74 Million Investment in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.70 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

