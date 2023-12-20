Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Clorox comprises 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Clorox worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 72.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 209.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

