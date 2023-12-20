Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Kirby accounts for approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kirby worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Kirby by 74.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after acquiring an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 29.8% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $299,304.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,125 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. Kirby’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

