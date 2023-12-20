Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $269.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

