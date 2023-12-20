Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $7,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,178,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.96, for a total value of $3,899,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,576,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,220,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock worth $195,502,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

