Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Boston Beer accounts for 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi raised its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 264.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.96, for a total value of $34,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $980,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAM opened at $354.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $420.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.94.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

