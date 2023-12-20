Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 118.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.64.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTLS traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 170,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

