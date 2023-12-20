Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Up 5.7%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.94. 38,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 197,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $203,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

