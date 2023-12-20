Chesswood Group Limited (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 15th

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chesswood Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CHW traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$12.05.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 0.6769231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$357,456.80. In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$357,456.80. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.01, for a total transaction of C$80,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 98,900 shares of company stock worth $739,610 and have sold 28,450 shares worth $192,978. 37.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

