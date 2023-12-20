Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Chesswood Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chesswood Group stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.07. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 56.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.24.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$80.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.47 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 0.6769231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.77 per share, with a total value of C$357,456.80. In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. acquired 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$357,456.80. Also, insider Daniel Wittlin acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,289.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,900 shares of company stock valued at $739,610 and sold 28,450 shares valued at $192,978. 37.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Stories

