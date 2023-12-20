Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 56.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

