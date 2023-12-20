CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,156 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CARR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 188,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

