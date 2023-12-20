CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 131,066 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 131,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,241,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Textron at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. State Street Corp raised its position in Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after acquiring an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 77.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 69.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 48,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

