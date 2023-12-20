CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 3,546 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,151,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.20. 244,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.