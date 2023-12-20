CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ONEOK worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.10. 113,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,802. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

