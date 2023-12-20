CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $185,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.23 and a twelve month high of $263.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

