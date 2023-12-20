CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.72. 102,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,512. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.