CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 188,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

