CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $18,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,899. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $141.44 and a 12 month high of $174.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

