CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1,380.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,601,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,645 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $557.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.25 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

