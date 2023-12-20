CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.3 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 308,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,429. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

