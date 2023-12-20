CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,540 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $403.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,316. The firm has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $413.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

