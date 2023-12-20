CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,202 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after buying an additional 140,247 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWV stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.20. 19,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.57. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.20 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

