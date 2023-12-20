CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 501 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lear by 19.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lear by 2.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter worth $1,626,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lear by 21.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lear during the first quarter worth $197,849,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Lear Stock Down 0.2 %

Lear stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.15. 12,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.40. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

