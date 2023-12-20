CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 6,304 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $115.84. 29,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

