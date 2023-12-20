CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,551 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.12% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,698,000 after acquiring an additional 964,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 584,857 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,129,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,083,000 after acquiring an additional 556,671 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

FDL stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,354. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

