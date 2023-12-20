CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 4.26% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EXI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.44. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $105.14 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $398.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.