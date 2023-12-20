CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $109,871,524 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded down $7.74 on Wednesday, hitting $990.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $923.81 and its 200-day moving average is $885.75. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $604.84 and a 52-week high of $1,015.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $997.71.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

