Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

Ciena Stock Up 1.4 %

CIEN opened at $43.71 on Friday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,163 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.