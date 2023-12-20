Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $13.92. Cinemark shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 682,524 shares traded.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cinemark from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

