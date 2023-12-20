Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,014. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.