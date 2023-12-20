Citigroup Upgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Buy

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

MGNX stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $572.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

