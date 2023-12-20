Clean Yield Group Decreases Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

LKFN opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

