Clean Yield Group Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Clean Yield Group cut its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:KD opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.