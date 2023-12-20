Clean Yield Group Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $425.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $426.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.18 and its 200 day moving average is $396.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

